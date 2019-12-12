Jeffrey Hile
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Jeffrey Todd Hile, 58, of Beaufort, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, due to a tragic house fire.
He was born in Whitley County, Indiana, on May 17, 1961, the son of Cal B. and Shirley A. (Starkey) Hile.
He is survived by two sons, Dietrich Calvin and Nicolaus Frederick Hile, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his mother, Shirley A. Hile, of Kimmell, Indiana; brothers, Scott Alan Hile, of Kimmell, Indiana, and Joseph Neil (Karen Petranek) Hile, of Carmel, Indiana; sister, Fran Alison (Max) Lortie, of Cromwell, Indiana; and stepsister Kelley (Kurt) Postma, of Rockford, Michigan. He is also survived by six nephews and three nieces, along with several great-nephews and great-nieces; and special friend, Tamara Stangland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cal B. Hile.
He graduated from Central Noble High School in Albion, Indiana, in 1979. He attended Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, and graduated from the School of Architecture at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
He was a current member of AIA.
Jeff began his career in architectural design, and later engineering services, including commercial and institutional construction, environmental consulting and property condition assessor services. He was a licensed commercial and home inspector and also served as vice president of Mach One International, an aircraft broker/consultant. Most of his career was spent as an architectural engineer, designing office buildings, hospitals, government facilities, including the USS Marine base in Beaufort, and served as project manager on the facilities under construction. His work carried him to several Indiana employers as well as California, Ohio, North Carolina, and currently CCCS International of Charleston, South Carolina.
A memorial service will be held in Jeff’s honor on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Merriam Christian Chapel, 3985 S. U.S. 33, Albion, IN 46701.
The services will be conducted by Senior Pastor, John French, of MCC, and dear friend, Pastor Barry Mershon, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Family and friends will be received following the memorial service in the fellowship hall at the church.
