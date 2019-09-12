ELKHART — Eva Shidler and mom Kellie are still looking for help finding a service dog, and one gym has stepped up to assist.
Shidler’s story was shared back in July, one of a 15-year-old Ligonier resident with both Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), diseases which make it hard for her to perform everyday functions.
Some of those everyday things, like picking something up off the floor, Eva can’t do because they make her dizzy to the point of passing out. This is where a trained service dog comes in.
While the family already owns the dog named Remington, he needs more training to be able to help Eva with everything she needs. That training comes with a hefty price tag.
Eva’s old gymnastics instructor of about eight years and owner of Inspire Athletics gym, Lori Hernandez, felt the need to do something.
“It’s just something that’s been heavy on my heart to help her in some way, so we’re just doing it,” Hernandez said.
At Inspire Athletics this coming Saturday, families can bring their kids and get gymnastics or ninja training from instructors, all for just a donation to the family.
The instructors will be volunteering their time to be at the gym, so Hernandez said all of the proceeds will go straight to Remington’s training.
The last time Hernendez spoke with Kelli, the family still needed about $2,200 for training.
“We just were wanting to contribute as much as possible,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said Eva and her mom are happy with the fundraiser, and might also make an appearance.
“They’re very grateful that we’re doing it, and they’re planning on coming out as long as she’s feeling well,” Hernandez said.
The fundraiser is from 2-4 p.m. for kids ages 5-16 years old. Any size donation may be made to participate.
