Ok, so I didn’t meet Tony Soprano.
But what I did do was talk one-on-one with someone who I have a few reasons to believe is related to the Genovese crime family.
How did I get there? It’s a weird story, as with all my other work stories.
Last summer, I was interning at a paper in Marion. One of my last assignments was to go to the city’s annual Hog Daze motorcycle rally, bother strangers and ask personal questions in order to find a story.
They probably wouldn’t have sent me if another reporter could have gone. Needless to say, this was this then-21-year-old’s first motorcycle rally, which was so foreign to me that I drove around for longer than I like to admit looking for the parking lot (spoiler: nobody drove their cars to a rally).
I wasn’t fooling anyone at the rally. There couldn’t have been more of a difference between me and the many men who forewent a shirt and opted instead for only a leather jacket.
In comparison, previously that summer, I had been asked while covering the Grant County 4-H Fair what animals I was showing, because I can easily pass for a 17-year-old child.
Nevertheless, I walked around and shot photos, trying to find a unique angle, until I stumbled upon a tent that said it did “real” tattoos.
I talked to the sweet lady tending it, and she said I wanted to talk to her husband, who was out back in their motorhome doing the tattoos.
So I went. He invited me inside of his RV-turned-tattoo parlor while he had a client in the chair.
Let’s not gloss over this: the man had a full tattoo shop, complete with tiny jars of ink, needles and little skeleton figurines on Harleys nestled between the front seats of the trailer and the kitchen.
Weird, right? I knew I had my story. All I had to do now was ask him every detail about his life.
An older man, the tattoo artist with a Genovese surname grew up in New York City in Queens and moved to Florida after he married his wife, the nice lady from before.
Why did you move? I asked. Just did, he replied.
The cross-county move with no prompting struck me as odd, but I kept chatting with him. What made you go out on the road? I asked.
Wanted a change, he replied.
All the while he was cracking jokes and being hospitable, which I appreciated. I could tell he was a genuinely nice guy.
While I was chatting with the man whose accent was unmistakably from Queens, I made notes of his decorations and setup. One thing I noticed was a Five Families poster.
Although I was about to graduate from college, I had never heard of the five crime families who ran New York’s mob scene, so I thought nothing of it.
Also, despite him having been a tattoo artist his entire life, he had no tattoos himself. He chalked it up to never being able to decide on which ones he wanted.
When I got back to the office with the story, I Googled his name, as I do with everyone I interview, and I couldn’t believe what I found.
Of course, I assumed he was part of the Genovese crime family from his Five Families poster. Again, that doesn’t mean he was part of the mob, but hey, I’ll take what I can get.
The quick search may have also shed a little light on his inexplicable cross-country move: the Genoveses are still in Queens, but many of them are in Florida, too.
Now, a lot of this is an assumption, and the tattoo artist was very kind and tattooed beautifully. I have no reason to be certain that he was involved with the mob at all.
But I think I’ll keep looking people up after I talk to them.
