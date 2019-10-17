CROMWELL — The winners of several Cromwell Days contests have been announced.
Baking Contest
Best Cupcake: Jerry Pauley with his “Rockin’ Red Velvets”
Best Cookie: Kayla Elswick with her “Pumpkin Cookies”
Best Cake/Pie: Armenda Lawrence with her “Awesome Easy Apple Pie Crunch”
Overall Judge’s Choice: Armenda Lawrence with her “Apple Brownies”
Cornhole Tournament: Undefeated Team Corn Meal, Joseph Spencer and Alberto Ortega, won first place.
Cromwell Cutie King & Queen Contest: Queen Ariana Cerrato, age 5, from Churubusco, and King Malachi Carrizales, age 4, from Kimmell.
Minute to Win It Challenge
First Place: “The Crafty Clark Girls,” Alicia Clark and Shania Hiatt.
Second Place: “Hooks & Irons,” Sparta Township Fire Department’s Brandon Kiser and Justin Green.
Hula Hoop Contest: Nevaeh Wicker, age 10, from Cromwell. She hula-hooped for over 6 minutes to win first place.
Powerwheels Contest: Mackenzie Sanders, first place; Allison Kiser, second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.