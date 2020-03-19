Have you heard the good news?
If not, that’s alright. I’ll let you in on it.
“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” releases on the Nintendo Switch this Friday, and I am beyond excited.
Now, before you flip to the sports page, hear me out.
This game is dear to me, and it holds a lot of sentimentality. I can remember coming home from half-day kindergarten and popping in my original Animal Crossing disc into my Nintendo Gamecube.
I would play until my mom made lunch for me on the weekdays, and on the weekends, I would sneak out of bed to our family room, where I’d stare at the tiny glass screen until my parents got out of bed.
Gosh, it was my favorite game. For those of you unfamiliar, allow me to explain.
Basically, the premise of the “Animal Crossing” series is that you’re a villager in a little town populated by you and your 10-or-so neighbors, who are all bipedal animals.
The goal of the game is to pay off a house loan and expand your home, all while making friends with your neighbors and beautifying your community in the process.
It’s a sweet creation for sure, and even better, it’s great for everyone in the family.
When I started playing Animal Crossing, I was 4 years old. The game is largely text-based, with interactions written on the screen and writing letters encouraged.
That, paired with my parents reading books with me at night, led to a boring kindergarten, since I had already learned to read.
Now, with the newest installment in the series, up to eight people can play together, so mom and dad can help fish, catch bugs and buy furniture for the house (in a fun way, I promise).
Aside from being kid-approved, Animal Crossing is Sara-approved because of the nature of it.
It’s calming and just exudes a relaxing, feel-good vibe that helps you forget a tough day at work or helps you slide into the weekend.
I personally love playing the original Animal Crossing because it helps me relax from my own job, which can get just a teeny bit stressful.
And, not to diminish the value of these games, but with the repetitive and easily toxic nature that battle royale-style games like “Fortnite” and “Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds” can have for younger kids, it’s encouraging to see a wholesome and genuinely fun game hit the market.
If “Animal Crossing” doesn’t seem to be you or your kids’ speed, I’d also recommend Stardew Valley, a cute farming simulator that now is also multiplayer.
But, on my end, you know where to find me this weekend: curled up with my comfy blanket, practicing social distancing and not looking away from my new video game.
