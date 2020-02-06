Theatre33 teaches Garrett elementary about trust

GARRETT — A lesson of trust got handed down from high schoolers to elementary students last week.
On Jan. 31, West Noble students in Theatre33 performed a play about trustworthiness at J.E. Ober Elementary.
The play, which Theatre33 wrote, was part of Garrett Elementary’s character education program.
Thirteen Theatre33 students wrote scenarios about being trustworthy friends, students, project partners and siblings. Captain Trustworthy, played by senior Andrew Shaw, saved the day each time and reminded the characters what it means to be trustworthy.
Students in the audience answered questions and participated in repeating key points from each scenario:
- Trust is a must.
- Follow through on what you say you’ll do.
- Do your share to show you care.
- Treat others how you would like to be treated.
- Respect others and their belongings.
- Honesty is the best policy.
- Keep it real. Don’t steal.
Theatre33 thanked to Julie Boroff and Kelly Gomes from Garrett for the opportunity and the pizza for the students.
The following West Noble High School Theatre33 students participated as writers and actors: Andrew Shaw, Isaac Porter, Bergen Tom, Emma Wilkins, Ashley Sprague, Jesse Leos, Kiki Lord-Miller, Shuli Sheeley, Misty Hernandez, Emily Clouse, Chris Miller, Abi Hawn and Austin Harmon.
