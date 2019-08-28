ALBION — Noble County will try to collect about $562,000 in back taxes through this year’s annual tax sale, a little higher than in 2018.
The number of properties in this year’s initial sale listing and the total amount of unpaid taxes are both a little more than last year.
Properties end up in the county tax sale if their owners have missed three or more consecutive tax payments, meaning nothing has been paid for at least 18 months.
This year, 148 properties totaling $562,022.24 in unpaid taxes are on the initial sale bill, according to the Noble County Auditor’s Office. Last year, 124 properties were listed for $537,317.91 in back taxes.
The number of properties eligible for sale is also up compared to 2017, when 135 were listed, but the total owed is significantly down because the former McCray Refrigerator factory, which had about $477,000 overdue, was removed from the list in 2018 when Kendallville took ownership of the building via tax deed. The factory then burned down in a massive fire in June 2018, a few short months after the city took ownership.
The tax sale will be held Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at the county’s south complex, 2090 N. S.R. 9, Albion. Property owners have until shortly before the sale to redeem their properties by paying the overdue amount. If the taxes are paid, the property is removed from the auction.
Buyers at a tax sale purchase a tax lien on the property, so the owner can still redeem their property by paying the overdue amount plus interest to the lienholder. If a property is not redeemed after one year, the lienholder can then petition the court for a tax deed and, if approved, take ownership of the property.
Six properties listed in the sale this year have more than $10,000 in taxes owed, led for the second straight year by the parking lot at the Kendallville Event Center.
That parking lot, owned by the now-defunct development corporation Rainstar Inc., has $161,802.98 in overdue taxes. That property was the highest-owing parcel in last year’s sale at approximately $130,500.
The parking lot is not owned by the owners of the Kendallville Event Center, Goeglein’s Catering, although the lot primarily serves that one business. Taxes remain current on the event center building.
The parking lot tax issue remains a lingering problem.
Due to an unusual property subdivision, the event center building only was sold in 2005, while the attached parking lot remained in the ownership of the Rainstar Inc. developer. Typically a building and its parking lot are sold in a single parcel, since city codes require commercial buildings to have a minimum amount of parking, but that wasn’t the case in this sale.
Taxes were paid on the parking lot until Rainstar’s principal, Eugene Mory, who developed the Fairview Plaza commercial park, died in fall 2014. Since then, no tax payments have been made.
Rainstar Inc. has since been dissolved as a business entity with the state, although it is still the titled owner of the lot.
The event center has an easement to use the lot and Goeglein’s Catering, which owns the event center, pays to maintain, stripe and plow it. But the catering firm doesn’t own it, so therefore doesn’t pay taxes. The company’s owner said in recent years that he had no desire to own the lot and pay annual taxes on it.
Kendallville’s position has been that the city also doesn’t want to own the lot and maintain it, a stance Mayor Suzanne Handshoe renewed on Tuesday.
But, the event center is now listed for sale, so the mayor said it seems like it would be in the interest of the owners to obtain ownership to the lot that serves their building.
The event center, located at 615 Professional Way, was listed for sale at the end of July with an asking price of $1.5 million, according to a commercial real estate listing with Bradley Corporation.
Assuming the parking lot doesn’t sell at tax sale this year — it hasn’t for three years straight so there’s not expectation it suddenly would in 2019 — Handshoe said maybe the county commissioners could offer some assistance resolving the problem.
“I hope they can come up with some kind of an answer that the county might wipe some of the taxes off on the Goeglein parking lot,” Handshoe said.
After that, three industrial buildings account for the next three highest delinquent properties.
Minthorn Enterprises LLC, located just north of the S.R. 9/U.S. 33 intersection in Merriam, is second on the list with just over $25,000 owed on two parcels for its industrial facility. That building contains two industrial firms — Orthopedic Precision Instruments and Vehicle Control Solutions Inc. — both of which have been there since 2011.
At No. 3 is a light industrial building at 911 Gerber St. in Ligonier’s industrial park owned by Roger Beiler. It’s the second year that property has appeared on the tax sale, after first showing up in 2018.
Fourth overall is A-1 Production Inc., 5809 Leighty Road, Kendallville, which houses a custom machining firm, at just over $19,000 unpaid.
After that, two recurring properties made the over-$10,000 list again.
At fifth highest, a vacant residential lot in Kendallville at 716 S. State St. is on the list again. The property has $13,468.54 owed, part of which is a demolition lien placed by the city after it demolished the house there in early 2018.
Handshoe said the city offered to sell the property to adjacent property owners at the time, but none were interested due to the high dollar amount.
The property is too small to meet current building codes, so a new house couldn’t be erected on the lot even if a new owner were to take it. The mayor said she will be speaking with the city attorney to explore the possibility of re-offering it to neighbors if the city could wipe out the taxes.
If that were to happen, the city would not recover the money it spent on demolition, but that’s usually the case with other condemned properties the city has demolished.
“We’re eating (the cost) now because it’s just sitting there,” Handshoe said of the State Street property.
The last property with more than $10,000 is a frequent flier on the tax sale list. Pipeline Properties owes close to $13,000 for a less than 1 acre piece of ground landlocked by the Ozinga concrete plant at C.R. 1150N and S.R. 9 in Wolcottville.
The small property is surrounded by the Ozinga property on three sides and a wooded area on the east side. There’s no access to the property, which contains a small utility shed, from nearby roads.
No taxes have been paid on the property since at least 2014, the farthest back point available via online property records.
