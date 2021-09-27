LIGONIER — The Indiana State Department of Health is sending a COVID-19 strike team to Ligonier this week, offering both testing and vaccines to anyone interested.
"The Indiana Department of Health is sending a COVID strike team this Friday and Saturday (Oct. 1 and 2) to Noble County to conduct free, mass COVID testing and vaccinations," Noble County Public Health Nurse Anne Lowe said. "This will be done at Kenney Park in Ligonier from noon to 8 p.m. both days."
Walk-ins will be taken for both testing and vaccines and both services are free of charge.
The strike team clinic will have both rapid antigen testing, which returns results in less than an hour, as well as the deeper PCR test swabs that are sent out to a lab for analysis.
Rapid tests are more accurate for people who are actively symptomatic with COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough and congestion. For people who are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, the PCR test is more reliable for determining whether a person has a COVID-19 infection.
As for vaccines, the clinic will stock both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, allowing people to pick.
Pfizer is a two-shot vaccine and the only vaccine approved for use in people in younger than 18 years old. Currently Pfizer can be used for people as young as 12 and it's the only vaccine that's received full approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration at this time.
The two-shot Pfizer vaccine requires people to come back for a second dose about a month after their first.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-shot vaccine, so people can get the shot and not have to return for a follow-up appointment. Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been shown to be slightly less effective at preventing illness than the two-shot mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, but still provide a high level of protection from hospitalization and death.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been linked to a extremely rare but serious side effect causing blood clots in an area below the brain, which more commonly affects young- to middle-aged women. Investigation into those clots caused a temporary pause in distribution of the vaccine earlier this year, but that resumed after scientists studied the impact more and made physicians aware of the potential for the rare side effect.
Noble County's central and western portions are less vaccinated than the east end of the county, with the full vaccination rate for Ligonier's 46767 ZIP code at 41%, which is slightly below the countywide average.
Vaccination rates in central Noble County are lower, below 40%, while rates in the Rome City, Kendallville and Avilla areas are slightly higher above 45%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.