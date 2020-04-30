LIGONIER — Instead of having people inside the library, the Ligonier Public Library is bringing its stories outside.
Right now, families can take a socially-distant walk around the track at Kenney Park to read LPL’s spring storywalk book.
Following the Indiana Collaborative Summer Library Program theme of “Imagine a Story,” the book families can find on their walk is “The Wizard of Oz.”
Librarian Angela Scott said “The Wizard of Oz” can be a great point of discussion for families, since everyone can talk about the first time they saw the movie or read the book.
Plus, “The Wizard of Oz” isn’t really health-related.
“Everybody kind of needs a break from thinking about the virus at all times,” Scott said.
And right now moms, dads and kids might feel cooped up in the house, choosing to walk outside and read rather than sit inside is a win-win for education and exercise.
“There’s something great that’s physical about it,” Scott said. “At this point, people really need to get out of the house.”
And the mile-loop track at Kenney Park is perfect for tiring out kiddos.
“Mostly, for kids, by the time you do a mile walk, they’re done,” Scott said, laughing.
The storywalk might be one of the only outside activities some families can take advantage of, too, especially those without backyards that might normally go to the now-shut playground.
Those going on the storywalk can also sign an online guest book by scanning a QR code or visiting a link posted to LPL’s Facebook page.
This isn’t the only thing LPL has done to still serve its patrons while doors are closed.
On Facebook, Scott tries to regularly have live storytime each Wednesday to keep up with the routine LPL had before quarantine.
“We’ve still tried to be a resource for the public,” Scott said.
The library also posts online escape rooms, building challenges, links to crafts and other educational materials parents could use at home.
