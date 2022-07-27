LIGONIER — A preschool in Ligonier is getting a new home.
Ruth Stultz Preschool told the Ligonier City Council they plan to move from its current location on Lincolnway West to the Ligonier United Methodist Church on Townline Road.
The council discussed the preschool’s decision during Monday’s meeting about their decision to move.
Ruth Stultz plans to move on Sept. 6. In their letter to the council, they wrote “we have enjoyed using this facility for many years and have appreciated the city’s support throughout that time. However, with the current building issues and the growth of our preschool, we believe it is time for us to make this move.”
They had hoped to be able to construct a new building at that same site, but cost increases and lack of funding available made that impossible and led to their decision to move.
The Methodist Church also has the facilities there to hold a preschool with rooms and space configured for kids, which the church did in the past.
In other business, Margarita White spoke to the council about the upcoming Marshmallow Festival, which she is one of the organizers of.
She asked members if they could use the old fire station bays to host events and put tables in them for people to sit and eat at. They also requested that they can use the south bay year round to store festival supplies and equipment.
She said they are currently storing things at a building on Martin Street and at other people’s homes.
The council gave them approval to do those.
