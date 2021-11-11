Each veteran received an American flag commemorative plaque, customized with his branch of service, and a letter from Jeld-Wen executives Gary Michel and Gregg Miner, which reads, in part:
“As Veterans Day approaches, we want to take a moment to recognize and thank you for your service to this country and for being a valued member of the JELD-WEN team. We would not be here – serving our customers around the globe – without the sacrifices made by our veterans.”
The letter concludes: “Again, thank you for your bravery and for your service. We understand that our veterans bring a tremendous skillset to JELD-WEN and we are honored to call you our colleague. We appreciate you – on Veterans Day and every day.”
