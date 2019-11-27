LIGONIER — The first trimester of the school year has ended, along with fall sports for West Noble High School.
Here’s a list of all of the athletes honored with awards this season:
All NECC Athletes
Boys Cross Country
- Austin Cripe — All NECC
- Colten Cripe — All NECC
- Grant Flora — All NECC
- Isaac Flora — All NECC
- Abraham Longoria — All NECC
- Nathan Mast — All NECC
- Michael Weaver — All NECC
Girls Cross Country
- Gabrielle Foreman — All NECC
- Yarency Murillo — All NECC
- Thalia Parson — HM All NECC
- Erin Shoemaker — HM All NECC
- Nallely Villalobos — HM All NECC
- Megan Wallen — HM All NECC
Football
- Kyler Brown — All NECC
- Lucas Baker — All NECC
- Josh Gross — All NECC
- Jeramyah James — All NECC
- Kyle Mawhorter — All NECC
- Brandon Pruitt — All NECC
- Braxton Pruitt — All NECC
- Raven Slone — All NECC
- Logan Sumowski — All NECC
- Rocky Slone — HM All NECC
Golf
- Hannah Godfrey — All NECC
- Kacee Click — HM All NECC
Boys Soccer
- Juan Calvo — All NECC
- Ricardo Flores — All NECC
- Eric Galarza — All NECC
- Nestor Gutierrez — All NECC
- Julio Macias — All NECC
- Henry Torres — All NECC
- Baltazar Guzman — HM All NECC
- Alex Ramirez — HM All NECC
Girls Soccer
- Neyda Macias — All NECC
- Sherlyn Torres — All NECC
- Alondra Sosa — HM All NECC
Boys Tennis
- Joel Mast — All NECC
- Chris Miller — HM All NECC
- Nevin Phares — HM All NECC
Volleyball
- Kristina Teel — All NECC
- Jenna Hutsell — HM All NECC
Fall Scholar Athletes (3.5 GPA in first trimester)
Freshmen
- Isabella Bartlett
- Gabrielle Boggs
- Elizabeth Christlieb
- Austin Cripe
- Valerie Diaz
- Grant Flora
- Tori Gomez
- Adalie Harper
- Abigail Hawn
- Wesley Hilbish
- Avery Kruger
- Isaiah Lowe
- Emily Mawhorter
- Jacelynn McDonald
- David Mendoza
- Kenya Najera
- Giselle Pablo
- Nevin Phares
- Andrew Saggars
- Ashlyn Seigel
- Nathan Shaw
- Derek Slone
- Bethany Trinklein
Sophomores
- Braxton Pruitt
- Dana Ritchie
- Alondra Salas
- Wesley Shaw
- Alejandra Soto
- Ella Stoner
- Sherlyn Torres
- Coy Wolheter
- Tori Airgood
- Brayden Bohde
- Samantha Bonilla
- Peter Bradley
- Alondra Calvo
- Leanett Campos-Gonzalez
- Marah Castro
- Maysie Clouse
- Brian Diaz
- Cameron Dupuy
- Madison Farlow
- Carolina Flores
- Diego Flores
- Jalen Gonzalez
- Tara Gross
- Erica Hernandez
- Samantha Klages
- Kolby Knox
- Kevin Lara
- Julio Macias
- Christopher Miller
- Mikayla Nichols
- Chelsea Pinkerton
Juniors
- Lauren Baker
- Riley Champion
- Kacee Click
- Isaac Flora
- Taytlynn Forrer
- Lillian Mast
- Nichelle Phares
- Anthony Reyes
- Erin Shoemaker
- Megan Wallen
Seniors
- Colten Cripe
- Madison Doege
- Gabrielle Foreman
- Clara Gossiaux
- Yesenia Haro
- Beatrice Hasting
- Isel Herrera
- Tressa Hodge
- Jenna Hutsell
- Logan Jacobs
- Brogan Jones
- Holly Kyle
- Nathan Mast
- Kyle Mawhorter
- Yarency Murillo-Rivera
- Federico Musso
- Brandon Pruitt
- Alex Ramirez
- Andrew Shaw
- Thomas Sheeley
- Raven Slone
- Dillan Sumowski
- Logan Sumowski
- Kristina Teel
- Michael Weaver
Fall Awards
Boys Cross Country
- Most Valuable Runner — Colten Cripe
- Sportsmanship Plaque — Michael Weaver
- Most Improved Runner — Cameron Dupuy
- 2nd Man Award — Abraham Longoria
- 3rd Man Award — Nathan Mast
Girls Cross Country
- Most Valuable Runner — Yarency Murillo-Rivera
- Sportsmanship Plaque — Erin Shoemaker
- Most Improved Runner — Nalelly Villalobos
- Coaches Award — Megan Wallen
- Mental Attitude Plaque — Thalia Parson
Boys Tennis
- Most Valuable Player — Joel Mast
- Sportsmanship Plaque — Andrew Shaw
- Most Improved — Nevin Phares
- Coaches Award — Chris Miller
- Mental Attitude Plaque — Dillan Sumowski/Brayden Bohde
- JV Coaches Award — Caleb Thompson
- JV Most Improved — Wesley Shaw
- JV Mental Attitude — Alex Tom
Girls Golf
- Most Valuable Player — Hannah Godfrey
- Sportsmanship Plaque — Kacee Click
- Coaches Award — Abigail Hawn
- Most Improved — Mikayla Nichols
Volleyball
- Most Valuable Player — Kristina Teel
- Sportsmanship Plaque — Jenna Hutsell
- Varsity Defense Trophy — Madison Doege
- Varsity Most Improved Player — Lilly Mast
- Varsity Coaches Award — Beatrice Hasting
- JV Defense Trophy — Jacelynn McDonald
- JV Offense Trophy — Molly Jones
- JV Most Improved — Madison Farlow
- JV Hustle Award — Ella Stoner
- JV Coaches Award — Samantha Klages
- 9th Grade Offense Trophy — Hailey Moser
- 9th Grade Defense Trophy — Tori Gomez
- 9th Grade Most Improved — Chloe Brown
Football
- Most Valuable Player — Brandon Pruitt
- Sportsmanship Plaque — Logan Sumowski
- Offensive Back Trophy — Kyle Mawhorter
- Offensive Lineman Trophy — Zayne Patrick
- Outstanding Receiver — Josh Gross
- Defensive Lineman — Taylor Guzman
- Defensive Back — Xhua Martin-Garcia
- Defensive Linebacker — Raven Slone
- JV Defense Trophy — Peter Bradley
- JV Offense Trophy — Hunter Foreman
- JV Coaches Award — Jalen Gonzalez
- 9th Coaches Award — Wesley Hilbish
- 9th Offense Award — Derek Slone
- 9th Defense Award — Andrew Saggars
Boys Soccer
- Most Valuable Player — Juan Calvo
- Sportsmanship Plaque — Ricardo Flores
- Offense Award — Henry Torres
- Defense Award — Federico Musso
- Coaches Award — Alex Ramirez
- Mental Attitude Plaque — Manuel Salazar
- Mid-Field Award — Eric Galarza
- Academic Excellence — Brian Diaz/Coy Wolheter
- Leadership Award — Julio Macias
- JV Offense Award — Josue Haro
- JV Defense Award — Adrian Garcia
- JV Mid-Field Award David Mendoza
Girls Soccer
- Most Valuable Player Neyda Macias
- Sportsmanship Plaque — Angela Pena
- Offense Award — Neyda Macias
- Defense Award — Jazmyn Smith
- Coaches Award — Alondra Sosa
- Most Improved — Yesenia Haro
- Mid-Field Trophy — Jessica Romo
- Mental Attitude — Erica Hernandez
- JV Outstanding Player — Adamaris Silva
- JV Most Improved — Arely Najera
Cheerleaders
- Most Valuable Cheerleader — Kyrie Hurley
- Sportsmanship — Giselle Pablo
- Varsity Most Improved — Nellie Herrera
- Outstanding JV Cheerleader — Isel Herrera
- JV Most Improved — Kim Calix
