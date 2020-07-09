LIGONIER — Those hoping to still have a September celebration in Ligonier are out of luck.
In a statement, Vicki Becker, board chairman of Stone’s Trace Historical Society, announced this year’s Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival and Regulators Rendezvous is canceled.
Originally, the festival was going to run from Sept. 12-13, one week after the now-canceled Marshmallow Festival.
Stone’s Trace Historical Society President Jim Hossler said the decision came down to keeping the community, vendors and Regulators safe.
“We had a meeting, and the majority of the membership thought it better to err on the side of safety,” Hossler said.
Many members and vendors are over 65 years old, Hossler said, placing them more at risk of dying from COVID-19, and with the festival seeing 3,000-4,000 visitors each year, it was something Stone’s Trace didn’t want to leave to chance.
Regulations that volunteers would have had to adhere to made the festival unfeasible, too, Hossler said.
For example, bathrooms would need to be cleaned frequently throughout the day. Bussing students all at once to the festival wouldn’t be possible, either, amid social distancing measures.
“It was going to be more personnel to help than we don’t have,” Hossler said.
Hossler said the decision to cancel was made this early to keep vendors and Stone’s Trace from spending money preparing and then not have a festival.
Stone’s Trace had already spent about $3,500 in event guides printed with sponsors, but Hossler said those should be used next year to recoup that cost.
Though COVID-19 has canceled out some income for Stone’s Trace, like the festival and weddings scheduled for the historic site, Hossler said he’s not in the red.
“We’re not sitting in bad shape financially,” Hossler said.
Stone’s Trace also canceled its Five Medals at the Trace event, scheduled for Oct. 24-25. This would have been the first year Stone’s Trace had hosted it, taking it over from Elkhart County.
This is the first year that the Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival has been canceled in the 47 years it has been taking place.
