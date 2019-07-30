KENDALLVILLE — Sheryl Prentice has joined the staff of KPC Media Group as a reporter for The News Sun in Kendallville and The Advance Leader in Ligonier.
Prentice is a veteran editor and reporter and is returning to KPC after other career opportunities. She was Life editor for many years at the Evening Star, now The Star, in Auburn, where she covered stories in government, news, education, health and lifestyle. She earned a first-place award for general columnist in 1996 from the Hoosier State Press Association.
She worked at the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne for seven years, starting as a copy editor. She was promoted to production editor of the print edition on the copy desk, where she was responsible for final proofs and corrections and maintaining the page schedule to the press room. She was the overnight web editor on the newspaper's 24-hour news team from 2008 to 2012.
She previously served as publicist for the Auburn Cord Duesenburg Automobile Museum, where she was editor of The Accelerator, the museum's quarterly newsletter.
She most recently served as executive director of the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau, where she served as county coordinator for the Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay in 2016, managed the renovation project of the 1888 Sower Farmhouse for the bureau's headquarters, and served as a liaison to the Indiana Office of Tourism Development.
Prentice earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Manchester College and a master of arts degree in English from Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne.
She and her husband, Lowell, live on a farm in DeKalb County where they raise shorthorn cattle and Belgian draft horses. They have two grown children and five grandchildren.
