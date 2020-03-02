ALBION — Wawaka-based B&J Specialty continues to grow and is receiving another tax break as it adds new equipment.
It may be one of the last tax abatements granted under a current scoring matrix, as county officials are talking about whether it’s time to update and tweak those guidelines.
On Monday, plant manager Kerry Leitch was on hand with Region 3A Regional Development and Planning Commission Director Matt Brinkman to present the abatement request on $142,660 in new equipment at the plant.
Leitch said the molding and tooling business will be adding two new pieces of equipment, a cooling unit and a new turning center.
“Basically a new lathe that has got more capabilities so we can put stuff in it and get a lot more done than just turning a piece of steel,” Leitch said.
As for the cooling unit, B&J does a lot of work with Albion-based Bosch Corp. and the new unit with a pressurized wash system will allow for more efficient cleaning to increase productivity and create a better product, Leitch said.
The new equipment will help retain 111 employees with total payroll over $6 million and add one new person at a salary of $35,000 per year, according to the abatement request.
Brinkman said his scoring of the project set it up for a nine-year tax break.
County councilman Jerry Jansen took the opportunity to expand on an earlier discussion that an abatement committee is beginning to look at the county’s guidelines and rework how it is awarded tax breaks.
Jansen did qualify that he thought B&J was among the best employers in the unincorporated county and that this request would be considered under the current qualifications.
“This whole abatement thing we’re looking at ... as we look at these things we’re starting to question the length of abatements we’re awarding,” Jansen said. “To make the area work we have to have tax money also.”
In discussion and reviewing the scoring Brinkman had used, Jansen suggested a slightly shorter eight-year tax break instead of nine years, which council members supported.
The county is tackling its abatement guidelines about a year after Kendallville went through a similar process, for similar reasons.
At the time, Kendallville was aiming for a goal to somewhat de-emphasize job creation in favor of total investment and job wages. City leaders argued that because unemployment was so low, many firms were struggling to hire new workers and some upgrades being made included automation to increase efficiency and make up for the lack of available workforce, job creation had become the less important factor.
Previously, Kendallville had last updated its guidelines in the midst of the Great Recession, when unemployment was in double digits and the city simply needed more available jobs.
The county council’s abatement committee will meet this week to discuss some possible tweaks to the guidelines.
With the economy good, county leaders may make changes similar to Kendallville and only offer longer tax breaks for significantly impactful projects.
In other business Monday, the council received an annual report from Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery, who went over details from his department for 2019.
Highlights among that report included that total criminal filings were down — although Mowery posited that may be in part due to police departments running short-handed as opposed to a real reduction in crime — while also spotlighting that his department is deferring fewer cases than in the past.
The total number of deferments dropped from 504 in 2018 to just 77 in 2019. Deferrals allow defendants to pay a fee and have their case paused for a year. If they do not violate the law again, the case is then dismissed.
Mowery said that policy change has been “across the board,” but highlighted cases like domestic battery or driving while suspended that his administration is less wont to defer.
The council also approved moving forward with a construction manager process for building its proposed $15 million annex. That method has benefits including having a set not-to-exceed price for the project, while also having a local project manager who can make some decisions in real time without having to get input of elected officials, which helps speeds up construction.
