LIGONIER — West Noble students who “Charge Back” to school with all the supplies they need are more confident and eager learners, according to two presenters at the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce meeting on March 15.
Jennifer Duncan, assistant principal at West Noble Elementary School, and Tara Mast, a volunteer with New Community Initiatives, shared information about the fourth annual “Charge Back to School,” scheduled for Aug. 4 in advance of the first day of school.
“Charge Back to School” is a drive-through event on the West Noble campus that provides school supplies, hygiene items, water bottles, food and produce.
In 2021, 285 cars went through the line at the “Charge Back” event, where volunteers gave away 696 bags of pencils, pens, paper, folders, crayons, scissors and glue; 441 backpacks, 400 hygiene kits, 80 containers of laundry soap, until they ran out, and hundreds of food and produce items.
“It’s pretty amazing” Mast said. “Kids start their school year with all their school supplies.”
Mast said school supplies typically cost about $50 per student. She noted that more families are relying on support, but families using support for the first time may not know how to access services and resources. “Charge Back” can help with that, and there’s no paperwork to fill out for any services.
“Families don’t know everything that’s out there,” said Duncan.
In 2019, the inaugural “Charge Back to School” was an indoor, in-person event in the high school building. Families moved from station to station for supplies, and separate rooms were set aside to do haircuts, sports physicals and immunizations.
The pandemic in 2020 and 2021 changed the event to drive-through, with volunteers and organizations setting up tents along the route through the parking lots. It wasn’t possible to do haircuts and sports physicals in the new format.
The drive-through event gave families one advantage — they could pack things in their cars as they moved through the line instead of trying to figure out how to carry everything in an indoor event.
Mast said her group is hoping to have free or low-cost sports physicals — or a coupon for them — maybe packages of socks and underwear to give away, and maybe a station for childhood immunizations for students who need to get their shot records up-to-date.
What services and goods are offered will depend on finding volunteers who can provide the needed services and getting donations of cash and items.
A doctor or nurse practitioner must perform sports physicals, which are required for middle school and high school athletes on school teams. Volunteers are also needed to pack school supplies and hygiene items into bags so they are ready to hand out.
Mast said she envisions the 2022 “Charge Back” as a hybrid event, where families drive through with their cars to get everything, then stop and park in separate areas when they get to the end of the line for services like physicals, haircuts or immunizations.
To help with “Charge Back to School,” contact Tara Mast at 260-336-3120.
New Community Initiatives is a fund at the Community Foundation of Noble County, originally established in 2000 as the West Noble Ministerial Association Good Samaritan Fund. The name was changed to The New Community Initiatives Fund in 2013.
The organization is a non-profit, 501c3, coalition of churches and organizations to provide leadership for initiatives to improve the community. Members meet the first Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Stone’s Hill Community Church to discuss and plan initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.