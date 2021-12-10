CROMWELL — Police are seeking information and a suspect related to a home burglary in Cromwell area early Friday morning.
On Friday at approximately 9 a.m., troopers from the Fort Wayne Post responded to a home burglary in the north 1900 block of C.R. 900W, Cromwell.
During the preliminary investigation, troopers were able to obtain security footage showing the involved suspect vehicle (attached).
The suspect vehicle appears to be a black early-mid 2000's model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe, having a chrome trim piece along the passenger side (possibly both sides), black wheels, and cargo roof rails. Troopers are seeking the public's assistance in locating this vehicle.
Anyone with information that may help identify or locate the owner of this vehicle, or that may other information related to this burglary incident, please contact the Indiana State Police - Fort Wayne Post at 432-8661 (option 8) or the Noble County Sheriff's Department at 636-2182.
Caller's identity may remain confidential.
