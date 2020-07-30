Ligonier still leading county in COVID-19 cases

LIGONIER — A month after Indiana unveiled its COVID-19 zip code map, Ligonier is still sitting at the top of Noble County with the most cases and highest percentage of infected population.
As of Wednesday, the 46767 Ligonier zip code reached 246 cases of COVID-19.
Out of 8,564 residents, that means 2.87% of them have been infected with COVID-19.
That case count has more than doubled since the state released its zip code map last month.
On June 17, 1.35% of Ligonier’s population had tested positive.
Neighboring Kendallville, which has the second-highest case count in Noble County, hasn’t seen an increase in cases over the past month like Ligonier has.
In June, Kendallville recorded 0.8% of the population testing positive. On Wednesday, that climbed to 1.08%.
Out of total cases, that’s an additional 42 for Kendallville in about a month and 130 more for Ligonier, a city with roughly half the population of its larger neighbor.
Ligonier is also among the top 50 Latino zip codes in the state. When its COVID-19-positive population is compared with the other high-concentration Latino zip codes, it comes out above average.
Last month, The News Sun spoke with Nurse Practitioner Beatrice Lopez, who operates a Parkview clinic in Ligonier, about the disproportionately high rate of COVID-19 cases there compared to the rest of the county.
Lopez noted that many who tested positive in Ligonier were Amish or of Hispanic ethnicity.
For both groups, Lopez said, their cultures do the opposite of social distancing. Family visits, shared meals and celebrations, which are integral to both Hispanic and Amish culture, have still been taking place during the pandemic.
It didn’t help, Lopez said, that some were forced to work through the pandemic.
Lopez said she had heard of factories in Elkhart County and Kendallville that employ some of Ligonier’s Hispanic residents requiring them to come to work during the state shutdown — or be fired.
Elkhart County zip codes are also still showing higher rates of COVID-19 infection than surrounding areas.
In fact, four cities in Elkhart County also fall into Indiana’s top 50 Latino zip codes, each reporting 2.25-2.73% of their populations to have had the coronavirus.
The increase in cases in Ligonier isn’t due to an outbreak in a long-term-care facility. Avalon Village, a nursing home in Ligonier, recorded no resident cases or deaths due to the pandemic and fewer than five staff COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s long-term-care facility COVID-19 dashboard.
