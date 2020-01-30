Recently, I saw a tweet that said something along the lines of “there is no such thing as a cool 23-year-old,” and I felt this deep in my bones.
I’ll be 23 in March, and I decided long ago that I was going to decrease the amount of things I do just for posterity’s sake.
Since then, I’ve felt I know myself more, and I feel much more self-assured in what I choose to invest my time in.
I’m talking less about the commercial concept of “cool,” which I consider to be wearing fashionable clothes and acting aloof, and more about striving to achieve a hip millennial social status.
Of course, I still feel pressure to fit in and stay on top of trends, but I’m able to be aware of them and participate in ones I like without feeling enslaved to the whirlwind of status symbols.
For example, when most millennials graduate from college, they envision themselves living in a city, making a liveable wage and being single and free to do whatever they want.
That vision, to a lot of people I graduated with, was a sign of success, and those who deviated from it weren’t achieving at a high enough level.
I, on the other hand, live in city suburbs in the arguably not-so-glamorous Fort Wayne with my boyfriend Bobby and the cat.
We still have freedom, but ours is born of supporting and encouraging each other to find ourselves and mature beyond what we were made to at Ball State.
I’ve noticed that some of my post-grad friends post constantly to social media with updates on their lives, their opinions and every thought they have throughout the day.
I know some of my friends who do this are truly outspoken or gregarious, and they love to keep in constant contact with people. For others, I know it’s a form of proof of their success and status after college.
It shows up in a number of ways — some posting photos of significant others, some of vacation photos of a trip from a year ago — and the intention behind all of them is not one of genuine interest, but an obligation to stay in the consciousness of others.
The pressure to be cool and publicly successful is on all of us, and it can be fun to give in a little. But true self-assuredness and joy, for me, comes from carving my own path.
And in doing so, I’ve made friends and surrounded myself with people who also seek to be genuine with their lives.
In all of my pursuits, personal and professional, my friends support me every step of the way, and I do for them in return. My social circle is full of fellow millennials who gave up the idea of keeping up with the Joneses long ago and are better for it.
What I’m trying to say is less cliche than “coolness is overrated,” but instead, the sooner we start looking for our authentic selves, the more comfortable and trusting of ourselves we become.
To me, that’s cool.
