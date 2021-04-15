Theater club chooses spring play
LIGONIER — Theatre33 at West Noble High School will perform “Rumors” as its spring play. Performances are May 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and May 9 at 2 p.m. at the high school.
Middle school musicians earn gold
LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School’s seventh and eighth grade orchestras each earned gold awards at the Indiana State School Music Association’s competition. Shaina Liv Lescano directs both bands.
Seniors named to All-Academic Team
LIGONIER — West Noble seniors Lauren Baker, Kacee Click, and Erin Shoemaker were named to the 2020-21 NECC All-Academic Team.
The team consists of 25 young men and women from northeast Indiana. Team membership is determined by a combination of a student’s grade-point average (grades in all academic subjects are used to calculate the grade point average) and a standardized test score (SAT or ACT).
