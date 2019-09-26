LIGONIER — With the help of the Noble County prosecutor and the northeast YWCA, Ligonier is setting its sights on eliminating domestic violence.
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery (R) is making the rounds in the county with the proclamation to make October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
He previously visited Kendallville and the county council, and then came to the Ligonier common council Monday.
“Here in our county, we’re not immune to (domestic violence), so we’re just asking to raise awareness on educational efforts in that aspect,” Mowery said.
Mayor Patty Fisel read the proclamation, which denounces domestic violence and identifies risks associated with it.
“Throughout our city, domestic violence traumatizes victims, endangers children, and harms families and the citizens of Ligonier,” Fisel read.
The proclamation also mentioned how prevalent domestic violence is. One in four women will experience domestic violence in her life, according to the proclamation, and being around domestic violence growing up is one of the biggest risk factors to repeating that as an adult.
“We renew our commitment to prevent and hold accountable the perpetrators of these tragic crimes and encourage those who have been impacted by them,” Fisel read.
The proclamation also noted the work the northeast YWCA does in protecting women and families against domestic violence.
In other business, Fisel announced that Water Department Superintendent Jeff Boyle received an award from and was named president of the Indiana Section of the American Water Works Association.
Boyle earned the Prime Mover Award for showing personal responsibility for providing clean water to Ligonier and moving the city forward.
“I think that’s quite an honor for Jeff,” Fisel said. “I just think it’s great when our employees show initiative to be involved in the organizations that are pertinent to their work.”
Fisel also commended Boyle and other administrators for continuing professional development by joining groups like these and attending conferences. Those not only bring new ideas back to Ligonier but new connections, as well, she said.
The next common council meeting is 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the council chambers at city hall.
