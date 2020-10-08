LIGONIER — A new owner and new jobs coming to Ligonier’s industrial park is yet another business capitalizing on the west-side town’s workforce.
Infinite Resources, LLC will be occupying the site at 200 Pennington Way in Ligonier’s industrial park, and President Michael Forester hopes to have the facilities operating by November.
Though initially, Infinite Resources will be bagging rock salt, the salt isn’t necessarily their main focus in this location. Rather, the bagging process is.
“We’re looking at commodities in general,” Forester said.
Eventually, the facility might bag fertilizer, mulch and potash — anything to use all of the 28,000 total square feet of space spread across different buildings on the property.
Forester said a big draw for setting up his operation in Ligonier was the location. Not only is it in the middle of his major rock salt markets in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Indianapolis, it also is close to the railroad.
Plus, in Ligonier, Forester said, the working population outnumbers residents who actually live there, giving him a large employee talent pool to choose from when scaling his business in the next few years.
“They keep business around,” Forester said.
Though corporate headquarters for Infinite Resources is in downtown Fort Wayne, Forester is from Angola himself, and said he has a vested interest in keeping jobs close to home, too.
Right now, Forester is in talks with the Noble County Economic Development Corporation and Region 3A about securing a tax abatement, something he said will be put towards jobs for the location.
The Pennington location is staffed just by executives — no laborers yet.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel is elated that the new business is coming to town.
“We are very very excited. We’re happy to have them be in our family,” Fisel said.
She said bringing a rock salt bagging company is important to the economic landscape Ligonier and the surrounding areas already have, which is RV- and automotive-heavy.
