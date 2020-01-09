LIGONIER — With the new year comes completion and progress on major projects throughout Ligonier.
Buildings — and supports like water lines and public safety — are shaping up to be finished in the first year of the new decade.
Here’s a few things to anticipate with the new year underway:
New fire station in Petit Park
After Ligonier approved a lease-bond issue to finance the new fire station, the project is now heading into the year it was originally planned to be completed by.
The new building will be situated on the southeast corner in Petit Park, and will replace the current fire station on Main Street.
A specific, final date of completion for the public safety building isn’t set yet. However, it is slated to be paid for through the bond issue and the city’s TIF districts
Major progress was made on moving forward construction of the new fire station in Petit Park. Although a final date of completion is not yet made, the project is set to be paid for through the city’s TIF districts and a lease-bond issue.
This fire station will replace the current building on Main Street.
It will be larger with updated amenities and upgrades on equipment. The building and its doors will be engineered to let vehicles leave more quickly when a call is received.
Ruth Stultz Nursery School working on renovations
Back in 2018, Ruth Stultz started exploring what an expanded school would look like.
In 2019, representatives of the school unveiled plans to the Ligonier common council for new a new preschool building, parking lot and drop-off area.
Improvements include a completely new build for the preschool, which will add classrooms and new utilities.
The project is still in the process of being funded, but the plan is to have a new school in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
This project will be one to watch for the duration of 2020, since it also stands to add seats for new preschoolers, especially 3-year-olds.
OCRA and Byrne JAG grant anticipation
Two grants for Ligonier are expected to hear results and make headway this year.
The year started in the middle of the city’s third attempt at obtaining an Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant. This time, though, Ligonier is using the same grant writer Kendallville used to secure its OCRA grant, Shannon McLeod.
The grant will partially fund updates for storm and sewer lines, a project required by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s (IDEM).
Another grant re-application to watch is a Byrne JAG grant, which would fund transitioning Ligonier’s undercover narcotics officer from part-time to full-time.
In the Ligonier Police Department’s first time applying last year, they were met with denial in December. However, Chief Bryan Shearer said he intends to apply again.
That grant process will take place later this year.
Who will buy the Ahavas Shalom Reform Temple?
It’s still up for grabs, just not right now.
Indiana Landmarks has temporary ownership of the Jewish temple on Main Street in Ligonier just to make repairs to the roof.
Indiana Landmarks Director Todd Zeiger said when the property goes back on the market, the price shouldn’t be over $20,000, and might be as low as $10,000.
Be watching for when this property is listed again and at what price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.