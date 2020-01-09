LIGONIER — Wednesday’s morning meetings got the new year under way.
First, the Ligonier Redevelopment Commission denied two requests from the owner of La Michoacana on Cavin Street to be reimbursed through the facade grant.
The owner was not present at this meeting and another previous meeting where she also had reimbursement requests come to the RDC. Instead, Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin presented the requests.
One request was asking for reimbursement for window work, and other, for electrical work.
Ligonier’s facade grant program is not established to be a reimbursement, however. It partially funds projects downtown that present projects to the commission before work is done, so that the commission can understand what it is funding before allocating money.
“You have to get it approved before you decide to do work,” Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said.
“My feeling is, she needs to know it’s not because you didn’t show up today,” City Attorney Steve Clouse said. “The process was violated even before that.”
At a later meeting, the board of works did approve reimbursement of a resident. This time, the money was for a water issue.
Ligonier resident Cristina Ibarra was reimbursed for money she had spent for maintenance companies to come to her home and inspect a water leak, which turned out to be because of a city sewer line.
Wastewater Facility Manager Kenny Sprague confirmed there was a blockage, and it has since been resolved.
