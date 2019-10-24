LIGONIER — It’s a special time in Ligonier. If you haven’t heard the news, you must not live in Noble County.
West Noble football just went 9-0 to finish out its regular season, the first team to go undefeated since 1981.
Just about everyone, from teachers to students to parents, is buzzing about the upcoming sectional game, but for Principal Greg Baker, it carries a special meaning.
He played on that lossless 1981 team as a senior at the school he oversees now, a time he said he’s carried with him the rest of his life.
Now, he’s just as excited as when he was in high school to see the boys on this team do so well.
“You can see it in their faces,” Baker said. “We had a blast playing football. It was so much fun, and you see that same thing with these guys.”
Obviously, winning feels great. However, with this team in particular, head coach Monte Mawhorter is creating waves bigger than themselves by being role models and setting a standard for their peers and future West Noble students.
“They’re not only just really good football players, but academically, they’re all at the top of their class also,” Mawhorter said. “They are the kind of kids that you want your kids to be like.”
That kind of example goes a long way in an era where Mawhorter said some parents might shy away from letting their kids play football, something he’s seen at other schools, but not yet West Noble.
Baker said football players become role models of behavior for their classmates, and with this group, he’s seen a marked decline in behavior problems for the entire school.
“You don’t see them in the office unless it’s for good things, and that’s what I want to see,” Baker said. “I think what I like about this group is they’re holding the standard of what behavior should be for a student body. That goes a long way with helping the atmosphere of the school.”
So what is it about this team that’s made them so successful, both on the field and off?
Their mental control is a start.
“They’re really good kids and good leaders, and they’ve been playing football for a long time together,” Mawhorter said. “They just bring a different style, different attitude than what teams normally have.”
Mawhorter said the team is “loose,” making it easy for them to not get discouraged when the game gets tough.
“They’re just really cool, calm, and they trust each other,” Mawhorter said.
That kind of attitude has had an impact on the players, shaping the team’s seniors into the men they are today, they said.
Senior Kyle Mawhorter pointed out one thing that he’s seen emerge from the oldest on the team: leadership.
“I think we’ve grown as leaders a lot,” Kyle Mawhorter said. “We’ve been at the front of the class for a while now with football, and having to step into that role and be the leader has helped in our lives and will continue to help us be used to that.”
Another quality the athletes have is a good awareness of how supporting each other can go a long way, senior Josh Gross said.
“We’ve been playing together since fourth grade, and we’re all a bunch of guys that want to see each other succeed and will do anything for each other to succeed,” Gross said.
Senior Brandon Pruitt said not only does the team support each other during games by recognizing each others’ strengths, they try to be in the bleachers for other teams, like West Noble’s successful cross country team.
Gross recognized the support other students and parents have shown for his team, saying a full and loud student section helped especially at the road game in Angola this season.
“We played really well as a team because our energy was so high,” Gross said.
Heading into this sectional game requires the same calm attitude as the regular season, along with an additional dose of humility, Pruitt said.
No matter what a school’s record is going into sectionals, once they step onto the field for the post-season, everyone is back to 0-0, with one loss ending the season.
Their coach just hopes they give it their all.
“I just hope they play the best game every time that they can play,” Monte Mawhorter said.
Now, the team will play John Glenn on the road in Walkerton, over an hour away, to start the postseason.
As seniors, after they graduate, Pruitt will play football at the U.S. Naval Academy, Gross plans on playing football in college and Kyle Mawhorter wants to go to Purdue University to study engineering.
