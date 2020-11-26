LIGONIER — The Charger Cheer Run was held Nov. 21 in Kenney Park as a fundraiser for the West Noble cheerleaders. Race results are:
Mile winners
Top Male: Abram Korenstra
Top Females: Ava Bish and Addison Chordas
5K winners
Overall male: Elias Rojas
Master: Robert Martin
Grand Master: Brian Shepherd
Ages 11-20: Nathan Mast
Ages 21-30: Aaron Mast
Ages 31-40: Brandon Chordas
Ages 41-50: Jim Roher
Ages 51 and older: Doug Brown
Overall female: Kirstin Alles
Master: Jessica Godfrey
Grand master: Margie Wineland
Ages 10 and younger: Lynden Chordas
Ages 11-20: Alayna Fulkerson
Ages 41-50: Amy Terry
