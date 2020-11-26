Charger Cheer Run

These runners were winners in the Charger Cheer Run, held Nov. 21 in Kenney Park in Ligonier.

 Photo contributed

LIGONIER — The Charger Cheer Run was held Nov. 21 in Kenney Park as a fundraiser for the West Noble cheerleaders. Race results are:

Mile winners

Top Male: Abram Korenstra

Top Females: Ava Bish and Addison Chordas

5K winners

Overall male: Elias Rojas

Master: Robert Martin

Grand Master: Brian Shepherd

Ages 11-20: Nathan Mast

Ages 21-30: Aaron Mast

Ages 31-40: Brandon Chordas

Ages 41-50: Jim Roher

Ages 51 and older: Doug Brown

Overall female: Kirstin Alles

Master: Jessica Godfrey

Grand master: Margie Wineland

Ages 10 and younger: Lynden Chordas

Ages 11-20: Alayna Fulkerson

Ages 41-50: Amy Terry

