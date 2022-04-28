LIGONIER — The West Noble school board moved ahead Monday night with financial plans for major improvement projects on campus, despite the opposition of two board members.
The board voted 5-2 to approve each resolution for the project list, preliminary bond and reimbursement. David Peterson and John Schwartz voted “no” on each resolution with no explanation in the public meeting.
Peterson said in a phone interview Wednesday morning that he voted “no” on the resolutions because he wanted a firm commitment that the bond would be tax neutral.
“I’m not 100% sure that it will be tax neutral,” he said. “I’m not reassured that we wouldn’t have to add the 6 cents.”
The 6 cents is the estimated increase to the school’s tax rate from financing the projects, as presented by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors.
Peterson said he was skeptical of the presentation on the general obligation bond and the way in which information was presented. He was also disappointed that there was no local bidding in the process.
Despite his doubts, Peterson believes the school has been a good steward of its resources.
“Some debt service is rolling off,” he said. “The school is in good financial shape.”
Schwartz declined to comment in a phone interview Wednesday morning.
“I still need to learn a lot, so I choose not to comment,” he said.
Board president Joe Hutsell conducted the public hearing. No members of the public commented during the hearing.
Superintendent Galen Mast summarized the improvement projects: total replacement of the copier fleet; heating and cooling unit replacement, a new roof and exterior wall sealing at the middle school building; sealing and striping of the parking lots on the main campus; sidewalk replacement; and a sidewalk at the Memorial Garden.
The district’s financial director, Barbara Fought, reviewed the funding plan of $2.1 million in general obligation bonds, payable over 4 ½ years, and $2,649,558 in Elementary and Secondary Emergency (ESSER) funds from the federal CARES Act.
Mast noted that air quality in classrooms is an important factor in learning, and explained how school leaders, administrators and staff established priorities for the projects. Building principals and directors for transportation, food service and athletics weighed in on the indoor list. Some board members took a golf cart tour to see exterior needs.
“The ultimate goal is to have a safe and clean learning environment,” Mast said.
Board members got homework for the May 10 meeting. Mast distributed pages of policy updates on controversial issues, special education and non-discrimination issues, for members to read before voting to accept or reject the changes. Suggested policy updates originate with attorneys who review changes in state education laws each year.
During the roundtable comments from the board near the end of the meeting, Travis Stohlman voiced his concern.
“We need to spend time improving what goes on inside the building,” he said.
Stohlman did not provide context, an example or an explanation of what he was referencing.
Board member Joe Saggars asked a question about whether students will take their Chromebooks home. That decision is to be determined.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Nicholas Gaff, primary school head custodian, effective May 5; and Hailey Denton, elementary school food service, effective April 22.
Certified: Sarah Stringfellow, middle school special education extended school year.
Classified: Janet Berrocales, middle school custodian, effective April 26, $13 per hour for 8 hours per day; Brandi Schultz-Wallace, high school custodian, effective April 26m $13 per hour, 8 hours, per day; and Jesse Yoder, middle school custodian, effective April 26, $13 per hour, 8 hours per day.
Service agreement: Wuanita “Sue” Patrick, high school spring play assistant, $646.
Summer School Service Agreements
Teachers
Primary School: Katrina Pruitt, Mary Kiser, Suzanne Bohde, Tyler Alles and Tammi Hicks, $35 per hour; Yvette Rojas, Amanda Custer, Ashley Croninger, Jennifer Teel and Heather Ostrowski., $32.50 per hour;
Elementary School: Brenda Yoder, Katie Salazar, Alexis Johnston, Leia Noll, jenna groff, Kaylen Warble and Brittany Issac, $32.50 per hour; Jessica Lemler and Kimberly Terry, $35 per hour.
Middle School: Kenna Cross, Deanna Woody, Matthew Donat and substitute Stephanie Montgomery, $32.50 per hour; Adam Sprague, Tisha Felix, Heather Foster, Michelle Edington, Tracy Miller, Russell Emmert, $35 per hour.
High School: Saran Bengston, Amy Dreibelbis, Dale Marano, and John Marano, $32.50 per hour.
School Secretaries: Sonya Landeros and Amy Stoner at the primary school.
Instructional Assistants
Primary School: Freicy Benevides, Angelina Hunter and Kaitlyn Hedges, $12 per hour; Jenna Hutsell, Jodie Pensinger, Morgan Shearer, Ella Stoner and Kristina Teel, $10 per hour.
Elementary School: Gabrielle Brown, $13.10 per hour; and Lilliana Wright-Cayetano, $12 per hour.
