LIGONIER — A final payment will finish up road projects Ligonier is completing with money from its Community Crossings grant.
At its Wednesday meeting, the Ligonier board of works approved payment to Niblock Excavating to renovate Martin Street, one of the last projects to be done, and finish off the allocated funds.
“This would allow us to close the grant,” Ligonier Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said.
A new road needing repairs was on the minds of the board, too. A portion of Lincoln Street that was scorched by a hay fire in front of councilperson Julie Bell’s house might need resurfacing.
Street Commissioner Mike Burdette said his crew could carve out the affected portion and pave anew so the entire street would not have to be re-done.
In other business, the board approved a new men’s hot tub for the Parks and Recreation Center.
Park Director Travis Brimhall said he had noticed the hot tub wasn’t holding its temperature well and tried to replace some parts on it, but due to the age of it, it was more efficient to replace it altogether.
“It’s from 2007, so we’re looking at a 12, 13 year old hot tub in a community center that’s used every day by multiple people,” Brimhall said.
The board approved a quote from Master Spa in Fort Wayne for a new hot tub and disposal of the old hot tub.
The women’s hot tub was bought at the same time as the men’s, but it’s used less, so it’s still in good condition, Brimhall said.
Hawn confirmed there was room in Brimhall’s budget for the $4,295 hot tub.
