LIGONIER — The model home isn’t finished, and the addition has no roads yet.
However, builders say interest from homebuyers is high for Ligonier’s newest Park Meadow neighborhood.
The reason why construction has been stalled isn’t a matter of money — instead, Mother Nature is to blame.
To build houses, you need roads, and those need solid ground. But, with lots of rain dumped on the properties since this summer, Ligonier’s Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin said the ground couldn’t compact correctly.
Other than that setback, and even though the only structure standing on the lot is the partially-completed model home, the future houses have already been selling.
Lonnie Norris, vice president of sales at Granite Ridge Builders, the company in charge of construction, said interest in the homes has been a little bit higher than he usually sees in areas like Ligonier.
“I think we’ve got four or five sales and quite a few that have been bid,” Norris said.
He credits that interest to the rarity of new-build homes and the undersupply of homes to buy and rent in Ligonier.
“I would say the interest has been a little bit more than the norm,” he said, also chalking up that ability to buy to the stronger economy.
The mix of housing options is also attractive to a wide range of people, Norris said. In fact, houses that Granite Ridge builds are more custom homes, rather than a typical suburban subdivision one might see on the outskirts of a city.
The homes range in price from about $180,000 for a one-story, ranch-style home to more than $300,000 for a home like the model currently under construction. Lot prices can span from the high $30,000-$40,000s, Norris said.
“It’s a pretty wide range,” Norris said.
That range might price out some first-time homebuyers, but Ligonier Mayor Paty Fisel said she can see a number of groups fitting in there, like people with accessibility needs building their custom home, retirees looking to move into town or older millennials.
“As far as the price is concerned, it’s the market. It’s what the market is,” Fisel said, echoing the above-average amount of interest from the community in building their own homes.
The millennial aspect is key here, and the Noble County Economic Development Corp.Executive Director Rick Sherck said Ligonier is well-poised to attract that younger demographic.
“Their downtown area with the riverwalk and the trail they have already is enticing,” Sherck said. “A vibrant downtown is important.”
Sherck said physical activity and walkability is important for millennial families. The location of the development would be a major factor, since it’s a short walk to downtown Ligonier and even closer to Kenney Park, which has a paved mile pedestrian loop, splash pad, rec center and baseball diamonds.
Granite Ridge also offers special financing through the Indiana USDA 502 Direct Loan Program and the Indiana Guaranteed Loan Program. Depending on a family’s finances, these could let homebuyers put no money down and make monthly payments anywhere from about $700-$1,250.
Unlike some other deals where no down payment means a skyrocketing interest rate, Norris at Granite Ridge said the maximum interest rate on those programs is about 3.75%, and is usually lower.
“In fact, honestly, we do a lot of them in that 1-2% range,” Norris said.
As of right now, there aren’t confirmed plans to start another housing addition in Ligonier, but Fisel said the need is there for almost every kind of housing — single-family homes, rentals or subsidized housing.
“I see it as a mix,” Fisel said.
