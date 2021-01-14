LIGONIER — The first phase of the new Park Meadow subdivision is just about full.
It looks like the developer may open up a new section of the subdivision for new building, Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin said Wednesday in a quick update to the Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, as demand remains high.
“The Phase 1 of Park Meadow is soon to be filled,” Franklin said. “(The developer) said yesterday they have four or five more applications. … That pretty much will fill up this Phase 1 and they need to start opening up the back section.”
The 24-acre, 60-lot subdivision off Union Street in Ligonier has been a hot commodity for a housing-starved Ligonier and Noble County. Granite Ridge Builders has developed the area, with housing ranging from about $180,000 at the low end up to models above $300,000 possible.
“I counted 18 homes in there yesterday,” city engineer Rick Pharis said.
Redevelopment commission member Bryan Shearer asked whether completion of the first phase means it’s likely Granite Ridge will finish off streets. Franklin said he wasn’t certain but expects that roads will be worked on this spring or summer if they further open up development.
“I haven’t asked but I’m sure they’ll finish those streets and as work progresses around the area they’ll get the streets in, at least the base coat, and open up the back part,” Franklin said.
Because of Park Meadow, new home starts in Ligonier doubled compared to a year ago.
“Twenty-one new home permits this year and that’s twice as many as we did last year,” Franklin said, stating home building totals were about $6 million. “Not all of them in town, there were four, five outside of town.”
