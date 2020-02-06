LIGONIER — Next month, the dentist will make a house call to West Noble schools.
Mobile dentists from Indiana Dental outreach will make stops at West Noble elementary, middle and high schools to provide low- and no-cost dental care to kids in need.
“Using our advanced portable dental equipment, we set up our ‘dental office for the day’ right inside the school building,” Eric Tolkin, chief marketing officer of Smile Programs, said.
The dentists set up inside the school and use school hours to perform services like complete dental exams, x-rays and cleanings, as well as continuing care later on.
This service, which is provided at no cost to the school, is helping combat what Tolkin calls a “national crisis” of poor childhood oral health.
By the numbers, 80% of low-income kids don’t see the dentist in a year’s span, according to Indiana Dental Outreach statistics.
West Noble Middle School Nurse Stephanie Sprunger agreed that this crisis touches her school district and all of Noble County.
“There’s a huge need of dental care in this county,” Sprunger said.
This in-school dentist program benefits the families who might not send kids to the dentist because of cost, or because their schedules aren’t flexible enough to schedule an appointment, Sprunger said.
She saw this play out in real time last year with the mobile dentists.
“It was so easy, because the parents don’t have to take off work,” Sprunger said.
According to the dentists’ website, the mobile service is free to families on Medicaid and CHIP, and private insurance usually covers all of the dental costs.
A highly-discounted self-pay option is also available, and thanks to grants, no kid is turned away because of an inability to pay, according to the website.
The mobile dentists have served West Noble since 2003, and saw more than 165 students last year alone.
The service also is available at Central Noble.
