CROMWELL — The Cromwell Town Council did its required business Tuesday evening with the benefit of technology.
Council President Jerry Pauley and Clerk-Treasurer Kayla Pauley are quarantining at home after Jerry tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The couple called into the meeting by phone.
Council members Cheryl Watts and Tiffanie Gudakunst attended the meeting in person at the town hall with masks and social distancing.
No members of the public attended the required public hearing to comment on the proposed 2021 budget. The town’s estimated maximum levy is $203,005 on an estimated budget total of $356,000.
Estimated budget totals by category are: general fund, $225,000; local income tax, $25,000; local road and street, $5,000; motor vehicle highway, $52,000; park and recreation, $24,000; and economic development, $25,000.
Cromwell’s trick-or-treat hours will be Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. Gudakunst noted that Ligonier and the Noble County Public Library-West Branch in Cromwell were having their Halloween events on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Josh Koontz of Astbury presented a short report of the immediate repairs needed for the wastewater and water systems. The council agreed to spend $2,100 to repair a sensor in a sewer meter that tracks backflow in the line.
The council approved $789.05 to rebuild a meter in the water plant that is past due for maintenance.
Koontz said the town’s two wells were tested Aug. 14, with both pumps in need of maintenance. Tanks and forced sewer mains are being strip-cleaned every six months. The water plant roof is being repaired.
