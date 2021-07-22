GOSHEN – Jason Dewart has been promoted to Vice President of Treasury Services, announced Mike Blosser, Senior Vice President of Commercial Services for Interra Credit Union. Dewart will supervise both the Treasury Management and Business Services teams as well as oversee online and deposit products for these departments.
Dewart joined Interra in 2019 as the credit union’s Business Development Officer. With over 14 years of experience in Treasury Management, he looks forward to taking on this new role at Interra.
“I feel fortunate to be a part of such a great team,” said Dewart. “In this role, I plan on recognizing my team’s strengths and gifts and harnessing those attributes towards the same goal of providing our members with the best service.”
Dewart is actively involved in the community. He currently serves as an ambassador for both the Goshen and Syracuse-Wawasee Chambers.
Originally from Milford, Dewart is a Wawasee High School graduate. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He currently resides in Winona Lake, Indiana with his wife, Liz, and their two sons.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.5 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving more than 85,000 members. Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.