LIGONIER — Before about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Ligonier common councilperson Julie Bell was sitting in her chair at home, having a normal day.
Soon, though, she would have a surprise visitor.
“I saw this truck pull up towards the curb on the side, really close to the house,” Bell said. “I thought, ‘I don’t know whose truck that is.’ It’s usually somebody stopping and saying hi.”
But then, they pulled up further, where Bell could see their trailer full of hay completely on fire.
“I went, ‘I know why he’s here. I better go get him some water.’ So I ran out, and I said, ‘Do you need a hose?’ and he said, ‘I think it’s worse than that,’ Bell said.
So, she called 911, and the husband and wife in the truck took their grandson out of the back seat. The couple, Bell said, were farmers from Colombia City on their way to Elkhart County to deliver the hay.
Within two minutes of being paged, Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver said his crew was on the scene putting out the fire. Nobody sustained any injuries.
They first had to contain the fire, which scorched the pavement and was beginning to melt the siding on Bell’s house. After that, it was time to pull apart the hay and cool it down, making sure there were no “hot spots” left, Weaver said.
While the fire raged, the heat also burned a stump in Bell’s front yard and popped all four of the truck’s tires.
Bell said the tires made a “kaboom” sound when they popped and scared her dog.
Before the firefighters let Bell back into her house, they checked out the structure to make sure none of the frame had burned away in the blaze.
Luckily, it hadn’t.
“She was pretty lucky,” Weaver said of Bell.
One of the stranger things about the fire, though, is that nobody knows how it started. The farmers were simply driving down the road and noticed their hay was on fire.
Weaver said he didn’t know if a passing driver tossed a cigarette butt out of their window onto the hay or if a wheel bearing got too hot.
One possibility might be spontaneous combustion, which happens when moist hay is bound tightly. But Bell said the farmers’ hay had been stored for over a year drying out.
The fire crew finally left the scene at 5:49 p.m., a little over two hours after it arrived. Weaver said most of that time was spent cleaning hay up off the street.
So now, with melted siding, a charred handrail and burnt pavement, Bell said she got the spookiest house for Halloween without even trying.
