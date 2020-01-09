INDIANAPOLIS — Third time’s the charm.
This morning, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) announced that Ligonier has been awarded the grant it needs to repair the city’s drainage.
That means Ligonier gets $450,000 in the bank for the project, and it only has to pay out $150,000 from city funds.
This grant cycle was different for Ligonier, since it used a different grant writer, Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources, rather than Matt Brinkman, the executive director of Region 3A.
McLeod was the same grant writer that Kendallville used to secure its OCRA grant for downtown development.
The city’s drainage has been outdated for years, and is actually required by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) to be fixed. However, the city has not had the money until now to do so.
Having deteriorated lines creates sewer back-ups and ponding of water, not only making repairs costly and complicated, but creating a sewage smell in the homes of people who are hooked up to the old lines.
The length of new storm drainage lines to be added totals to 2,173 feet, or the length of about six football fields.
Also, 16 new inlets and standard manhole castings will be added.
“This funding will support projects that are crucial to their continued economic development efforts, and will ultimately improve the quality of life for residents throughout the community,” Crouch said in a press release.
Other projects that are awarded through the OCRA block grant include infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.
