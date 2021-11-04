Nov. 6 — Sleigh Bells Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Noble High School, to benefit Business Professionals of America club.
Nov. 8 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Nov. 10 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Nov. 19 — Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club Feather Party, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cromwell Community Center. Proceeds to West Noble scholarships and community projects.
Nov. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
DECEMBER
Dec. 8 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Dec. 20 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
