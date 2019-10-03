LIGONIER — A few years ago, Ligonier began separating its water and sewer lines, a project funded by a state grant.
When the money ran dry, so did the project. Not all lines were separated, which not only means extra water was being treated at the wastewater treatment plant, but an unwelcome odor wafted into some homes that hadn’t been updated.
The issue is personal for the Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel. Her home is one on a line that is yet to be finished, spurring her to ask Wastewater Department Facility Manager Kenny Sprague why her house smelled like a sewer.
Now, she’s said the city won’t give up on seeking the grant and is asking for people in town to voice their support — possibly ones who live on the same sewer line she does.
The city has been denied an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) grant to fund this for the past two years, but after a meeting with their grant administrator last week, Fisel is feeling positive.
The city, she said, will seek the $480,000 grant for a third year, but this time, with a new grant writer.
Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources in Greensburg, the same writer Kendallville used to get its OCRA grant this year, will be helping the western part of the county in Ligonier.
“She came highly recommended from other cities and towns that we spoke with,” Fisel said.
That’s not to say Ligonier hasn’t made any progress in the grant process — they have, and they’re almost there.
To be awarded the grant, OCRA assigns a number of points out of 700. To earn a grant, a community has to get at least 450 points, scored off of things like the need of the project, how clear presented materials are and citizen input.
In this last grant cycle, Ligonier rang in at 400 points.
“Each time we’ve applied, we’ve increased our score,” Fisel said.
The new grant writer will likely help bump up the point total, but something Fisel said was still sorely needed was citizen support, a factor on which she said Ligonier did not score highly enough.
There’s a few ways people can show they want the grant.
“They ask for letters of support,” Fisel said. “Letters of support need to come in from the community. Those letters can’t be from (officials).”
Notes can be dropped off at City Hall.
“It can be a handwritten letter,” Fisel said. “Just tell us why you think we need this grant.”
Fisel said people can also come to upcoming public hearings over Ligonier reentering the grant process, and the support they voice will also be factored into the point system.
This year is crucial to be able to earn the grant for Ligonier. It’s part of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s (IDEM) long-term control plan, which sets a timeline for the sewer system to be updated.
If the city misses that deadline by not being awarded the grant, IDEM can fine Ligonier and has before.
“We’re not at the panicked stage yet, but if we continue to miss it, we’re going to be hitting that deadline of our long-term control plan,” Fisel said. “If we can get this round, we will be clear of that deadline.”
When Fisel first took office as Ligonier mayor, a $178,000 fine from IDEM was waiting for her. Although she and a legal team knocked it down to $15,000, the city still had to pay thousands.
“We don’t want to be in that position ever again,” Fisel said.
