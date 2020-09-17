LIGONIER — Ligonier residents might have to get used to a new word being tossed around — frolf.
Slang for Frisbee golf, it’s the colloquial term for disc golf, for which the Ligonier Common Council approved funding Monday night.
“I think it’s something that will bring a lot of people into the community,” Park Director Travis Brimhall said.
The council allotted $10,000 to build a disc golf course in Kenney Park by the end of the year.
That money was originally earmarked to solve drainage issues in Woodlawn Park, but Brimhall said since Woodlawn’s road was repaired, drainage hasn’t been an issue.
Disc golf is essentially just like regular golf, except instead of clubs and holes, disc golfers attempt to throw Frisbee-like discs into special baskets scattered across a park.
People who play disc golf even buy special sizes of discs to fly differently towards the basket — just like how regular golf uses drivers, putters and wedges.
The disc golf course will be 18 holes so that Ligonier can be a destination for professional tournaments, which might help bring tourism to town, Brimhall said.
The course will avoid the ball diamonds and signs will be placed telling golfers to not throw discs across the track.
When this disc golf course is finished, Brimhall said it will be the fourth in the county. Brimhall is currently trying to scout out sponsors for the course.
In other business, Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle said he did the first test with new meters that have been installed over the past year.
The test went mostly fine, he said, and Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel thanked him for his work.
Street Commissioner Mike Burdette said he’s busy preparing for fall leaf pickups and getting equipment ready for the winter.
The city has enough salt, Burdette estimated, to de-ice the road when nasty winter weather hits.
The next Common Council meeting is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.