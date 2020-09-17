Jim Kiester Memorial Run/Walk results announced

LIGONIER — This past Saturday, runners and walkers joined up in Ligonier’s Kenney Park to memorialize Jim Kiester in a memorial race.
Race organizer Brian Shepherd said Kiester was a longtime “friend to our community and our running programs.”
Shepherd also thanked sponsors Hosler Realty, Frick Services, Dr. Dragoo, Fleet Feet, Fashion Farm, Culvers, La Michoacana and Kroger.
The following people placed in the race:
5K Race
Elias Rojas, 16:14.
Robert Martin, 17:50, Male Masters winner.
Brian Shepherd, 18:50, Male Grand Masters winner.
Kirstin Alles, 19:26, overall female.
Ty Alles, 19:27.
Israel Trejo, 20:23.
Craig Miller, 20:40.
Todd Bailey, 20:42.
Jody Brown, Female Masters winner.
Nate Trejo, 22:59.
Marla Ober, 24:18, Female Grand Master winner.
Clark Reed, 24:49.
Felicia Patrick, 24:50.
Nelly Landeros, 30:55.
Valeria Schafer, 38:09.
1 mile Race
Justin Titus, 6:46.
Abram Korestra, 7:12.
Jaxon Titus, 7:18.
Tom Titus, 7:37.
Madilyn Sitts, 9:21, Overall Female winner.
Dylin Titus, 9:28 .
Kelley Kiester, 9:50.
Janie Sitts, 12:12.
Jobey Kiester, 12:20.
Jayme Kiester, 14:20.
Billy Sitts, 14:21.
Nick Dill, 16:10.
Micah Kiester, 16:12.
Julie Hanna, 16:55.
Danielle Sitts, 16:56.
Jennifer Hicks, 17:33.
Amanda Dill, 17:34.
Tiffin Kiester, 18:05.
Marsha Kiester, 18:06.
Tiffany Kiester, 18:20.
Ann Titus, 18:21.
Jaxon Wert, 18:50.
Kyly Hicks, 18:52.
Half mile Race
Abram Korestra, 3:37.
Aubrey LeCount, 3:51, Overall Female.
Natalia Trejo, 4:11.
Adalyn Korestra, 4:24.
Sophia Trejo, 4:27.
Fahid Mohfen, 4:31.
Aliyia Trejo, 4:33.
Faris Alqashmy, 4:55.
Sophia Flores, 4:56.
Maddox Wert, 4:57.
