LIGONIER — The West Noble school board completed its second homework assignment, the review of 11 board policy updates. Monday night they approved nine of the 11.
The policy updates covered parent and family engagement with the school district, test security, hearing requirements for collective bargaining, graduation requirements, electronic recordkeeping, diabetes health management, and environmental health issues.
They passed on approving two policy updates that needed more information. One update for drug and alcohol testing for CDL license holders didn’t have the changes marked in color. The other concerned the control of casual contact for communicable diseases.
Superintendent Galen Mast said the school district signed up with a company that provides policy updates each year. The company of lawyers receives changes in laws from the Indiana General Assembly and court cases, then writes policy updates for school districts. Districts pay a fee to use the service.
The board approved an appropriations reduction of $400,000 for the Education Fund in the 2020 budget after asking a few questions of district treasurer Barbara Fought. The amount is the money that won’t be spent in 2020. The reduction in appropriations allows the funds to roll over into 2021 to be spent in the Education Fund, rather than expiring at the end of this budget year.
Fought said the reduction in the 2020 appropriation was calculated and accounted for in the 2021 budget.
In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Rebecca Meyer, high school girls tennis coach, effective immediately; and Joyce Cole, primary school program assistant, effective Oct. 19.
Leaves were granted to Tara Yoder, high school food service, starting Dec. 4 for about six weeks; Jenna Risedorph, high school teacher from Jan. 14, 2021, through April 12, 2021; and John Stout, high school custodian, beginning immediately for at least 90 to 180 days.
Service agreements were approved for John Marano, high school assistant athletic director (winter), $2,601; Kris Underwood, high school junior varsity girls basketball coach, $3,542; Tom Marsh, high school head wrestling coach, $3,059; Wes Weimer, high school assistant wrestling coach, $1,773; Tyler Schuller, high school high school, high assistant athletic director (spring); John Marano, high school head girls track coach, $2,899; tyler Alles, high school assistant girls track coach, $1,773; and Erik Mawhorter, high school weight training supervisor for third trimester, $1,050.
Volunteers approved were Gary Goshert, assistant boys basketball coach, and Gene Teel, general basketball coach.
