ANGOLA — Tony Fleming of Albion was honored as an Outstanding Volunteer for 2020 by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for his work as a volunteer at Chain O’Lakes State Park, Albion.
The DNR’s Division of State Parks honored volunteers, partners and employees for their commitment to conserve, manage and interpret resources while creating memorable experiences for everyone. Awards were announced at the division’s annual leadership conference, held at Pokagon State Park this year.
Fleming was recognized for his natural resources conservation efforts at Chain O’Lakes State Park, including completion of an inventory of resources and development for the park’s comprehensive natural resource plan and for natural resource training for other volunteers. Fleming was instrumental in helping to develop the Glacial Esker Nature Preserve within the state park, a unique feature found only at Chain O’Lakes.
Outstanding Volunteer Awards recognize the work of individuals who share their time and expertise with Indiana State Park properties. Barbara Filtri of Spencer was the other Outstanding Volunteer Award winner for her work with Friends of McCormick Creek and Friends of Lieber State Recreation Area.
Partnership Awards recognize cooperative efforts by a property and a community organization that support projects and facilities to serve property guests. Three were presented for 2019:
Trine University and Pokagon State Park staff were recognized for cooperative work on an ice cutting machine that creates a uniform thickness on the toboggan track ice and ensures a smoother ride for guests. They also designed an improved toboggan launching system that includes a sled design for summer toboggan use and the design of a trail grading machine.
The Friends of Lincoln State Park and Lincoln State Park staff have collaborated on many projects, including an accessible fishing pier and much needed benches along trails and overlooks.
The Mississinewa Battlefield Society and Mississinewa Lake were recognized for their more than 30-year partnership in the development and annual presentation of Mississinewa 1812, which commemorates the Battle of Mississinewa. The inaugural event drew around 500 visitors and today, the three-day experience attracts more than 30,000 guests, making it the largest War of 1812 living history event in the country.
Brown County State Park and Abe Martin Lodge staff were honored with the Property Achievement Award for their tireless efforts in restoring water service to the park and inn after the unprecedented rains and resulting flooding of Ogle Lake in the summer of 2019.
Awards were also presented to several state parks individual employees for outstanding work. Tammy Sawvel, Angola, was recognized as the Office Manager of the Year for her efforts in recruiting staff and coordinating special events, as well as her expertise in administrative processes and participation in division-wide initiatives such as Service State Park Style.
