LIGONIER — A Noble County road project to replace a deadly curve with a stop-sign controlled intersection is moving along, although the construction phase of the project remains a few years away.
Noble County Highway Engineer Zack Smith said preliminary engineering is beginning on the project, which will eventually eliminate the 90-degree curve that joins CR 700W and Ball Road about a mile east of Ligonier.
That particular stretch of the rural road was the site of a tragic incident in February 2019, when a 50-year-old man and his two teenage daughters were killed after the car he was transporting them to school in slid off the icy and snowy roadway and upended in the Elkhart River.
In the wake of the tragedy, Noble County conducted a thorough safety review of the curve and other local roads to see if improvements could be made to prevent a similar incident from happening. Purdue University’s Local Technical Assistance Program was brought in to help with the analysis, which determined that a road realignment would be the most effective solution.
Early this year, the county was awarded $550,800 in Highway Safety Improvement Program federal grant funds for the project scheduled for fiscal year 2025, which can be used for construction or inspection. The total cost of the project for all phases is estimated to be $832,000 with the county responsible for 100% of all upfront costs and 10% of construction costs.
Although it seems like five years is a long time to wait, Smith said there is a lot of work that needs to be done before construction crews are able to break out the heavy equipment sometime in 2024 or 2025.
“Following the grant award, we issued a request for proposal for preliminary engineering and selected Lawson-Fisher Associates as the designer for this project,” he said. “We have completed contracts with both Lawson-Fisher and INDOT and issued the notice to proceed for this project in August. Since then, Lawson-Fisher has completed the initial survey and is beginning their preliminary engineering work.
“Going forward, we will be completing all required permitting, environmental documentation, right of way acquisitions, utility coordination and relocations and final design plans prior to a construction letting that is tentatively scheduled for late 2024 or early 2025,” Smith explained.
With such an extended timeline for the project, several safety upgrades have already been put in place in the interim to make the curve safer until the final stages of the road realignment can begin.
Some of the things Noble County has already done to try to remind motorists about the sharp curve include installing additional signage with attention-grabbing features including colored spinners and reflective tape, and adding striping on the road surface to help vehicles maintain lanes better.
The county also performed a wedge and level on the curve that could allow drivers who leave the roadway more time to correct their vehicle’s path of travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.