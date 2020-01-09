WAWAKA — Cutting through the Mallard Roost conservation area south of Wawaka regularly? You might want to find a different route soon.
Starting Wednesday, construction on the bridge on C.R. 600N between C.R. 475W and 400W will begin and last up to mid-April.
However, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said, weather permitting, construction could take considerably less time.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes them 90 days,” Smith said.
But, any ice storms or snow squalls could make that number closer to 120 days.
The entire bridge is being replaced because of its age. It’s next up on the schedule of bridges to replace, being built in 1958.
The construction should not be too intrusive to daily life, Smith said, since the traffic count totals to 630 vehicles per day.
Compare that to about 5,000 vehicles per day on a major road in Kendallville, and the impact for the bridge closure doesn’t look majorly disruptive.
“It’s relatively low volume,” Smith said.
Since the bridge is in the Mallard Roost Wetland Conservation Area, Smith said construction crews had to get a few more permits than normal, but everything is up to code and ready to work without damaging wildlife.
A local detour for westbound traffic will be marked when construction starts.
The detour directs drivers traveling west on C.R. 600N to go north on C.R. 400W, west on U.S. 6, south on C.R. 525W, southeast on C.R. 475W then back to C.R. 600N.
