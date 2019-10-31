LIGONIER — As fall begins to make way for winter, and the month of October is almost done, the pumpkins at Fashion Farm are almost done working, too.
Pumpkin Fantasyland finishes up at the end of the day today, closing a season that Fashion Farm’s corporate officer Jason Becker said has been “wonderful.”
The weather’s really been beneficial,” Becker said. “We’ve had pretty good temperatures for the most part. And when the sun is shining, people are really coming out and spending time.”
Although he hasn’t totaled up ticket sales yet, he said this month has seen an above average number of school groups visiting compared to years past.
He credits that in part to this year’s theme, “What Are Numbers For?”, being a hit with teachers.
“The teachers love the idea of trying to improve the perception of math and numbers, to make it more exciting and to highlight some of the professions that use math,” Becker said.
Some of those professions, like chefs pumpkin-headed Gordon Ramsay and Duff Goldman, got a chuckle out of adults who accompanied kids though the Pumpkin Fantasyland.
The magic of making the Fantasyland come alive for the kids, though, lies with Patty Becker, who guides school groups through the displays and captures their attention.
In her years of doing this, Patty Becker says kids have changed a little, mostly in that with the internet, they have a wider knowledge of the world around them.
They also have a better grasp on things like numbers earlier, now.
“They’re teaching things in kindergarten that used to be taught in second, third, fourth grade,” Patty Becker said. “That amazes me.”
And though she guides multiple groups each day through the Fantasyland, Patty Becker said it never gets old, and she feels like she has another 20 years in her.
“Every group is different,” she said.
Although the Fantasyland is closing, Fashion Farm’s restaurant and Countryscapes and gardens, its flower shop, remain open, although their peak season is when Fantasyland is going on.
“One helps to feed the other as far as having an experience. When people come, it’s great to be able to go through the pumpkins and then get something to eat,” Jason Becker said.
When spring rolls around, business picks back up for the flower shop, which in turn gives more customers to the restaurant.
“That’s really what we’ve gravitated towards, is just being a comfortable place to come and buy quality things or have a quality experience and spend time,” Jason said.
But for now, all of the decorations at Pumpkin Fantasyland have to find a new home until next October.
Putting everything away and cleaning up is no small feat, especially when staff are already tired from running a whole season. However, it’s somewhat easier than setting up, since there’s no creativity involved in tearing down, Jason said.
“As you get older, it’s a lot of hours,” Jason Becker said. “We have the registry, the comments that we read from folks and their comments on Facebook that really gives us energy and encouragement to keep going.”
The staff also know how to treat themselves at the end of a long season.
“We’re happy we celebrate with the taco pizza on the last day,” Patty Becker said.
And rest assured, the pumpkins are put to use after the Fantasyland shuts down. Painted ones are composted, and unpainted ones are sent to hog and cattle farms for feed.
Jason Becker said that feed lasts some farms partway through the winter, and the animals enjoy it.
“It’s pretty funny seeing a cow kicking a pumpkin around and trying to break it open to eat it,” he said.
Though this season is over, Fashion Farm won’t give any teasers for next year’s theme until they announce it at the Marshmallow Festival parade next Labor Day.
