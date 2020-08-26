LIGONIER — Bryan Shearer has changed his tune.
A few years ago, the Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director said he would never incorporate body cameras into his officers’ arsenal.
But recent nationwide unrest sparking protests and counter-protests about police brutality have changed his tune.
“Sometimes you’ve got to let your personal feelings and professional feelings, set them to the side,” Shearer said.
So, on Monday night, the Ligonier Common Council unanimously approved the police department to buy and outfit itself with body cameras.
Ligonier will join Kendallville, which equipped its officers with body cams in fall 2018, and will come online about the same time as Indiana State Police, after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he wanted state troopers equipped by next spring.
Having the body cameras, Shearer said, is a two-pronged approach to safety.
First, they hold officers accountable, providing video and audio evidence with how they interact with the public.
Second, through providing that evidence, they can protect officers who may be falsely accused of abusing their power.
Of course, this transparency comes with a price.
Each year for a five-year contract, the city will pay about $35,000 to lease the service for the body cameras, totaling $176,255.
“Basically, we’re spending $35,000 a year for cheap liability insurance,” Shearer said.
The cost will adjust the five-year plan for the city. To find the money, Shearer has delayed the future purchase of a UTV for the trails.
He’s also opted not to update officers’ car cameras, since this service will work in conjunction with new car cameras, too.
That cost for the body cameras is relatively low, because Shearer chose a lease for the service, not buying the gear outright.
“You’re buying the service,” Shearer said. “You’re not buying the equipment.”
Built into that price is customer service and equipment replacement, so the police department should always have working cameras.
The body cameras, called BodyWorn, are made by Utility Associates based in Decatur, Georgia. They also provide cloud storage and a number of sensors that work with the body cameras.
For instance, when an officer takes their gun out of the holster, a sensor will turn their body camera on and send alerts to dispatch and other officers.
Their body camera can also be triggered to turn on if the officer begins running, when their car door opens or if they fall down.
Falling down also sends a GPS location to dispatch so a downed officer can be saved if nobody else is around to help.
Shearer said that once the camera is turned on, it stores what was recorded by the officer, plus two minutes prior to when it was triggered.
The police chief wasn’t the only one who approved of the body cameras — Shearer invited both State Sen. Sue Glick and State Rep. David Abbott to hear his presentation to the council.
Both came and voiced their gratitude that the city is looking to keep its population safe and its police transparent.
Abbott pointed out that with recent civil unrest about policing, some aspiring officers might choose a different career out of fear.
Implementing body cameras, Abbott said, can help officers, agencies and citizens alike know they have proof of their law enforcement’s actions.
“They will know that their officers are acting in an approved manner,” Abbott said.
Glick said outfitting officers with body cams, even in a place as small as Ligonier is a step in the right direction.
Specifically, Ligonier serves a crucial geographic role in stopping crime, since it can be a pass-through between places like Fort Wayne and South Bend and is relatively close to state borders.
Giving Ligonier officers the right tools for their jobs is important in catching criminals driving through town.
“I think your chief really understands, your martial understands, that Ligonier doesn’t exist in a vacuum anymore,” Glick said.
Shearer said Ligonier officers will be using the body cameras before the end of the year.
