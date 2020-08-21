LIGONIER — Fridays mean virtual learning for West Noble.
That might be a good thing after the loss of senior Anthony Reyes, giving some staff and students the weekend to recover after the sudden tragedy.
“It’s quite a shock to everyone involved,” West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said.
Reyes died Thursday afternoon when his car hit a tree after going left of center while traveling east on South County Line Road east of C.R. 137 in Elkhart County.
When the crash happened, School Resource Officers Chris and Jason Shearer were notified there was a single-vehicle accident involving two West Noble students.
The SROs, Mast, High School Principal Greg Baker and High School Assistant Principal Chad Wilson then went out to the scene to see what happened.
“We hustled out there right away,” Mast said.
The car wasn’t alone when it hit the tree — Mast said a West Noble bus taking students home from school was just a few cars behind the 2007 GMC Sierra truck Reyes was driving.
“The bus driver did a great job keeping the kids calm,” Mast said.
From there, Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn got a call with the bad news, and delivered it to the soccer team, which was getting ready for their now canceled game.
“Obviously, the first priority for me was meeting with the soccer kids and coaches,” Schermerhorn said. “Some of them were already aware that something really bad had happened.”
The volleyball team also canceled its Thursday game.
The other student in the car, Erik Medina, 17, suffered lacerations to his hand and was transported to Goshen Hospital.
Looking forward to Monday, school is going to be different without Reyes, who Schermerhorn said was a joy on the soccer team, and who teachers said was great to have in class.
“He was jovial, but he could also take a joke, too,” Schermerhorn said. “He was really a good kid.”
Mast said he was an asset on the soccer field, too.
“He was a very good soccer player for us, and you feel for the coaches, and you feel for the teammates,” Mast said.
What was more important about him though was how gregarious and fun he was — someone Mast described as “a light” at West Noble.
“Anthony was a charismatic young man,” Mast said.
Mast said when staff and students come back to school Monday, extra supports will be in place to help them cope with the loss.
“As a staff member, if you lose a student, it’s almost like losing a child,” Mast said.
This tragedy follows a list of deaths the West Noble community has seen in the past couple of years.
Last year, former coach and teacher Chuck Schlemmer was killed while riding his bike. Previously, student Jesus Lopez died while on vacation in Mexico, senior Alma Herrera Delgadillo was killed in a car crash, and JJ Reyes and his two teenage daughters, both WN students, drowned in the Elkhart River.
