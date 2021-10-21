Musicians invited to gospel jam
LIGONIER — A Bluegrass Gospel Jam will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St. Carry-in finger food will be served. Call Pastor Jimmy or Kathy at 221-0003 for more information.
Parade, trunk or treat featured in Cromwell Halloween
CROMWELL — Cromwell’s annual Halloween costume parade will step off on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 4:30 p.m. to kick off an evening of Halloween fun. Line-up is at 4:15 p.m. in the former Wysong parking lot. Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest.
The Sparta Township Fire Department will serve chili, beginning at 4:30 p.m., until it’s gone.
Cromwell United Methodist Church will host Trunk or Treat during the town’s trick-or-treat hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trick-or-treaters should only visit homes with the porch light on.
Sponsors for Cromwell’s Halloween activities are the Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club, Taya Jacobs-RE/MAX Partners, Cromwell Park Department, Sparta Township Fire Department and Freedom Wire.
