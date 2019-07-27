KIMMELL — Noble County is suing a junkyard owner just north of Kimmell in an effort to force cleanup and collect more than $7,000 in fees levied by the planning department.
On July 16, the Noble County Plan Commission, by way of its attorney Everett Newman, filed a civil plenary suit in Noble Circuit Court against Cheryl S. Hunnicutt, for ongoing violations of the county zoning code.
The suit alleges that Hunnicutt is operating a junkyard at the property at 3509 N. C.R. 650W, located just north of Kimmell, and that the business is not permitted under the property’s current zoning, which is A-1, agriculture.
“The (Unified Development Ordinance) does not permit the establishment of a junkyard in any A-1 district within Noble County,” the suit states.
The property also has outdoor storage — accumulation of goods, junk, vehicle equipment, etc. — that is also not permitted in an A-1 zone.
The suit alleges the planning department issued several notice violations, including a formal written notice served by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on June 4, ordering Hunnicutt to come into compliance by ceasing operation of the junkyard and removing the excess items from the property.
For every day out of compliance, the county is levying a $500 per day fine. As of the filing of the suit, the total fines had climbed to more than $7,000.
The civil suit asks the court to issue a mandatory injunction requiring removal of the junk from the property, an injunction to prohibit future use of the property as a junkyard and a judgment for the fines that have accumulated as of June 5.
It’s rare for the plan commission to file a lawsuit, as most zoning violations are resolved via the department’s internal methods, often with assistance from the Noble County Commissioners.
According to online court records, the plan commission filed civil plenary suits in 2003 and 2005, but hasn’t since.
