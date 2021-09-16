LIGONIER — The Jim Kiester Memorial 5K and 1 Mile Run took place Sept. 11 at Kenney Park.
In the 5K Race, Ty Alles was the overall male winner with a time of 17:03.66. Yvette Rojas was the overall female winner with a time of 17:42.37.
Brian Shepherd was the overall male master winner with a time of 17:23.62. Petrana Petkova was the overall female master winner with a time of 19:41.21.
Craig Miller was the overall male grand master winner with a time of 19:43.79.
Ruben Falcon was the overall senior male master winner with a time of 20:51.28.
Other race winners are:
Female 30-39: Stephanie Burkholder, 21:41.27, followed by Tiffin Kiester.
Female 40-49: Christy Hofmeister, 29:00.30
Male 50-59: Todd Rathi, 21:19.26
Male 60-69: Ruben Falcon, 20:51.28
Male 70 and Older: Sam Taylor, 42:05.99
In the 1 Mile Race, Xavier Hofmeister was the overall male winner with a time of 5:59.15. Other male runners were Kaden Leitch, Xavi Hofmeister, Micah Kiester, Jayme Kiester, Xzedyus Hofmeister and Billy Sitts.
Kristina Petkova was the overall female winner of the 1 Mile Race with a tome of 5:51.88. Other female runners were Kelley Kiester, Madilyn Sitts, Janie Sitts, Josey Kiester, Marsha Kiester, Danielle Sitts and Tiffany Titus.
In the half-mile race, Klayson Leitch was the overall male winner with a Time of 4:26.00, followed by Xander Wert. Maddix Wert was overall female winner with a time of 5:07.17.
