LIGONIER —The Ligonier Visitor Center will open for the season Tuesday, May 3. Visitors may take a tour of the museum, shop in the gift shop, browse the brochures or inquire about restaurants and points of interest.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Visitor Center will be open all summer and fall, through October. Admission is free but the center accepts donations.
In the museum are displays of military uniforms from local heroes, antique medical equipment, Wilkinson (Sisters) quilts, and memorabilia from several Ligonier businesses, organizations and citizens, as well as the center’s “jewel”: a beautifully restored Mier carriage.
The gift shop features the wares of several local small businesses with new items being added this year. The center has brochures from Ligonier, regional, and state festivals, lodging, and other great places to visit. Feel free to test the knowledge of the center’s volunteers
If an organization (senior center, church, etc.) has a bus or van, the center also offers guided tours of the city for a small fee. The tour guide will point out historical homes and buildings, as well as other points of interest including Ligonier’s murals, statues and gardens, along with a narrative about Ligonier’s history. Call 260-894-9000 to inquire about a tour.
The Ligonier Visitor Center is at 800 Lincolnway South (S.R. 5), in Ligonier.
